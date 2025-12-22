West Seattle, Washington

Three more park restrooms in West Seattle winterized this year

December 22, 2025
Seattle Parks is out today with its list of park restrooms winterized this year, including eight that Parks says will remain open in winter for the first time because of Park District funding. Three of those eight are in West Seattle – the Fairmount Park restroom building (shown in our photo above), Riverview Playfield, and Roxhill Park. The full list is here; Parks adds this caveat:

 While we strive to keep these restrooms open for the winter, there may be times when we must close them for repair or due to extreme low temperatures. Some restrooms that are normally open year-round are not included in the list … because they are currently closed for capital improvement projects or repairs.

Parks added three West Seattle restrooms to the year-round list a year ago, too.

