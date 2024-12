More news from Seattle Parks: This year’s list of winterized park-facilities restrooms is out, and they’ve added three more in West Seattle. Open this winter for the first time, Parks says, will be:

DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CENTER – EXTERIOR RESTROOM

HIGHLAND PARK RESTROOM

WALT HUNDLEY PLAYFIELD RESTROOM

That’s in addition to 13 others on the list. Parks says it’s still “working to make all 129 public restrooms [around its system] available for year-round use by the end of 2028.”