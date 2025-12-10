SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: ‘Largest floating crane on the West Coast’

(WSB photo)

Two readers emailed us last night to point out that the floating crane Pacific Titan is moored in the Pier 1 area just north of the west entry to Jack Block Park (same area where hundreds gathered for the International Peace Day rally back in September). This is the largest floating crane on the West Coast, according to a spokesperson for its owners Stor Kran LLC, who emailed us about it a few weeks back, but didn’t have information at the time that it would be tied up here. Its booms alone are 330 feet; you can’t truly appreciate its size without an in-person look. If you’re interested in other stats about Pacific Titan – whose owners say it’s available for charter – here’s a news release they published on a maritime website, and here’s its page on the Stor Kran website, which notes it was formerly known as the Left Coast Lifter and used for projects including the San Francisco-Oakland bridge. According to this report from The Olympian, it spent a few weeks at the Port of Olympia before heading here.