HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle gathering for International Peace Day ‘human banner’

9:34 AM: We’re at the Pier 1 property in the 2100 block of Harbor Avenue SW, where, as previewed again last night, West Seattle Indivisible is organizing a “human banner” this morning in honor of International Day of Peace. As of our arrival about 10 minutes ago, more than 300 people are here. … and Dave Gershgorn’s photo for WSB shows they’re already spelling out PEACE (though the speaking program hasn’t begun yet):

10:00 AM: Lots of chanting – “say it loud, say it clear, peace and justice, now and here” – while official speakers are awaited.