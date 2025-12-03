PREVIEW: First ‘Shop Late Thursday’ in West Seattle Junction

The next West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays event is tomorrow – Shop Late Thursday. Stacie from the Junction Association says, “Santa and his elves will be bouncing around the Junction tomorrow night from 5:30-7:30 talking to guests and handing out candy canes. Plus Better As Brass will be playing in front of Key Bank.” It’ll also be West Seattle Book Club night, with some Junction venues on this month’s list, and after shopping you can see “Penelope” at ArtsWest!