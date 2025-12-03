West Seattle, Washington

03 Wednesday

45℉

PREVIEW: First ‘Shop Late Thursday’ in West Seattle Junction

December 3, 2025 2:40 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

The next West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays event is tomorrow – Shop Late Thursday. Stacie from the Junction Association says, “Santa and his elves will be bouncing around the Junction tomorrow night from 5:30-7:30 talking to guests and handing out candy canes. Plus Better As Brass will be playing in front of Key Bank.” It’ll also be West Seattle Book Club night, with some Junction venues on this month’s list, and after shopping you can see Penelope” at ArtsWest!

Share This

No Replies to "PREVIEW: First 'Shop Late Thursday' in West Seattle Junction"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.