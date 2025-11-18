KING COUNTY BUDGET: Harbor Island Studios saved, for now

(2023 WSB photo from event showing off Harbor Island Studios and local film industry)

Two years ago, we reported on the grand opening of Harbor Island Studios, the new identity of the old flour mill that’s long been a landmark in view off the north side of the West Seattle Bridge. Then-county executive Dow Constantine had championed the project to turn it into a video/film-production facility. But when the King County Council got around to its final budget votes today, the studio was up for a possible funding cut, so, supporters tell us, a last-minute push was organized, and supporters converged on the council before they finalized the $20 billion two-year budget. The argument in an organizational email was summarized: “This is the only county-owned soundstage asset we have. Losing it dismantles workforce development, production capacity, and creative infrastructure that directly affects your teams, your work, and the future of filmmaking in this region.” Among the supporters was one local filmmaker, Matthew J. Clark, who told WSB tonight, “What is particularly impressive is that community support actually showed up to speak to council members and change their mind about cutting the Studios’ funding. It worked! Many of those that came to talk, wrote emails and made phone calls are from West Seattle. It is always so great to see people stand up and speak out. This time it made a change. We’ll see what happens in Q2 of 2026 when it comes back on the docket.” In a news release after the council meeting, County Councilmember Claudia Balducci explained this is far from settled: