KING COUNTY BUDGET: Harbor Island Studios saved, for now

(2023 WSB photo from event showing off Harbor Island Studios and local film industry)
Two years ago, we reported on the grand opening of Harbor Island Studios, the new identity of the old flour mill that’s long been a landmark in view off the north side of the West Seattle Bridge. Then-county executive Dow Constantine had championed the project to turn it into a video/film-production facility. But when the King County Council got around to its final budget votes today, the studio was up for a possible funding cut, so, supporters tell us, a last-minute push was organized, and supporters converged on the council before they finalized the $20 billion two-year budget. The argument in an organizational email was summarized: “This is the only county-owned soundstage asset we have. Losing it dismantles workforce development, production capacity, and creative infrastructure that directly affects your teams, your work, and the future of filmmaking in this region.” Among the supporters was one local filmmaker, Matthew J. Clark, who told WSB tonight, “What is particularly impressive is that community support actually showed up to speak to council members and change their mind about cutting the Studios’ funding. It worked! Many of those that came to talk, wrote emails and made phone calls are from West Seattle. It is always so great to see people stand up and speak out. This time it made a change. We’ll see what happens in Q2 of 2026 when it comes back on the docket.” In a news release after the council meeting, County Councilmember Claudia Balducci explained this is far from settled:
When recent budget changes threatened to shutter Harbor Island Studios, King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci stepped forward Tuesday with an amendment to keep the film studio alive. Councilmembers unanimously supported the amendment to the next two-year King County budget during a vote that came after an outpouring of public support for saving the studio.
Following the passage of the amendment to save Harbor Island Studios from closure, Balducci issued the following statement:
“Since the end of the pandemic, Harbor Island Studios has been a hub for creativity, supporting local film and media production in King County. I’m grateful to my Council colleagues’ support to keep Harbor Island Studios open. To be clear, this is a stopgap measure, providing short-term funding to sustain operations and maintenance. We will need to work urgently to find a future, sustainable funding source to maintain this resource.
“This is about more than just a building—it’s about preserving opportunity, creativity, and the future of our local film industry. Today’s vote reflects a commitment to protecting spaces that nurture local talent and strengthen King County’s cultural identity, but the work to save Harbor Island Studios has just begun. I look forward to collaborating with our local film industry partners, funders, and others to find a path to create a sustainable funding model so that Harbor Island Studios can continue to grow and serve as a hub for our region’s creative economy.”
The amendment waives the first six months of rent, along with a request for analysis of the economic impact of the studio along with a determination of fair market rental value for the lease moving forward. Additionally, County Executive-Elect Zahilay said during debate that he would not propose any future general fund expenditures to maintain Harbor Island Studios.
