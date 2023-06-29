VIDEO: From milling to moviemaking – ‘remarkable transformation’ showcased at Harbor Island Studios

Two years ago, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the former Fisher Flour Mill on Harbor Island – county-owned for 20 years – was transforming into a video/film-production facility. Tonight, he jubilantly hailed its “remarkable transformation,” as Harbor Island Studios celebrated its grand opening, calling it a facility that was “willed into existence”:

Also speaking was King County’s creative-economy director Kate Becker:

The event was part grand opening, part trade fair, part film festival. Part of its 117,000 square feet held tables from partners and vendors serving the video/film industry, showing off everything from camera-boom-equipped vehicles ..

to props …

to drones.

Hundreds of people mingled and wandered through the building’s separate spaces …

One included easels with scenes from a series that had shot there (and elsewhere in West Seattle), “Three Busy Debras>,” which ran through 2022:

The point of the spaces is to give creative crews plenty of room to realize their productions’ vision. Harbor Island Studios got a test run on that over a weekend in April, when three teams shot three short films as part of the Seattle 48-Hour Film Project. Those films, and a documentary about making them, were screened for tonight’s attendees.

If Harbor Island Studios fulfills its promise – and if the state beefs up incentives for film production – Vancouver, B.C., could stop “passing as Seattle,” as Constantine put it.

But first, as Becker mentioned, there’s more interior work ahead at Harbor Island Studios, to maximize its 117,000 square feet of space.