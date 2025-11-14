Here’s what’s on our list for your West Seattle Friday!

(It’s still fall! Photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE INDOOR PLAY: Good day for indoor play! “Stay and Play” is open 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), with toys for the little ones and coffee for their chaperones.

‘TREASURES AND TREATS’ SALE: First of two days for the sale/bake sale at The Mount (4831 35th SW), as previewed here. 10 am-4 pm.

DISCOVERY SHOP ANNIVERSARY SALE: 35 years of raising money to fight cancer! 10 am-4:30 pm, sale at the shop (4535 California SW).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

MAKING THE MOST OF VETERANS’ BENEFITS: 2 pm presentation at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton) – our calendar listing includes RSVP info.

WEST SEATTLE HS PTSA BENEFIT: 5 pm at the WSHS Commons (3000 California SW), fundraiser with entertainment, heavy appetizers, auctions, more, as previewed here.

FAUNTLEROY ART SHOW: First of three days for the show/sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – participants are listed in our calendar listing.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S: 7 pm to 8 pm, Angelina Adams performs at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover.

‘THE CRUCIBLE’ AT WSHS: Second night for new student production at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), as previewed here, 7:30 pm curtain.

NOT DEAD YET AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle faves Not Dead Yet play tonight, along with Hilltop Family Band, Call It Mango. Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

SPINNING: DJ Peg at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live music – tonight, metal with Coven & Whythre – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

