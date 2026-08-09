WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 28 notes!

(Lily of the Nile, photographed by Barb Newell)

Lots of ways to spend your Sunday – here’s our highlight list for today/tonight, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 3: As previewed here, no daily clues this time unless a float remains unfound – so watch for them all over West Seattle. As of right now (6:39 am), 25 floats have been released and 13 have been found, according to the official website, which shows status when floats are found (provided the finder has used the special QR code).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is running from Upwell Coffee (4811 California SW) today, 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in summer produce-and-products season, 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: While you’re in The Junction, check out the returning weekly summertime party behind Carmilia’s (enter through 4528 California SW)! 10 am-3 pm. Food, vendors, music.

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Also in The Junction – get your gardening questions answered at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

LIBRARY CLOSURE: Today is the first day of the West Seattle (Admiral) Library‘s three-month closure for HVAC work.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily public sessions at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS OPEN TODAY: Forecast is sunny and 70+, so these two city-run wading pools should be open, both noon-7 pm: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

READING AND BOOK SIGNING: Meet and hear from Linda Hornberg as West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) spotlights her and her book “Picture a Garden,” 1-2:30 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

KAKINDOBIE SCHOOL BENEFIT CONCERT: 2-5 pm at C & P Coffee, 10 musicians’ annual benefit concert for students in Sierra Leone, explained here. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CABI FALL FASHION SHOWCASE: Local Cabi stylists present this event at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 2 pm.

‘EVERYONE PLAYS’ GAME CAFE: 2-4 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), all ages, no cover, bring your own game if you want. Snacks provided; beverages available for purchase.

RETURN OF DEADGRASS: 2 pm matinee show at Tim’s in White Center (98th and 16th).

‘MUSIC FOR OUR TIMES’: EUROPA Ensemble in concert, 3 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

MAKE A BOOMBOX PRINT: Summer Quest free print-making workshop at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 3 pm.

ICE CREAM SUNDAY WITH AURORA AVE: 4-6 pm, members of the band Aurora Ave will be at the Husky Deli (4721 California SW) ice-cream window with free mini-scoops for the first 50 people who show up that buy or have bought tickets to their upcoming show – all explained here.

BACHATA DANCING AT ALKI: Special Sunday event, 4:30 pm at Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st SW & Alki SW

TRIBUTE SCREENING OF ‘ONCE’: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), classic 2000s film “Once” to be shown – free, all ages – as tribute to the late musician Glen Hansard.

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, music to wrap up your weekend – jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community Event Calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!