Start your Friday night with tasty, entertaining fun(draiser) supporting West Seattle High School’s PTSA – and bid for unique Pearl Jam poster

As we get started on Monday, here’s a reason to look forward to Friday, as announced by the West Seattle High School PTSA:

West Seattle High School PTSA will host its Fall Fundraiser on Friday, November 14 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the WSHS Commons.

Tickets are $25 and available here.

WSHS PTSA is an independent non-profit organization that supports the students and faculty of WSHS with programs, grants and advocacy. Proceeds from last year’s Fall Fundraiser helped make 30 teacher and student club grants possible. The grants have brought writers to ninth-grade classes to mentor students, provided clay and glazes for ceramics classes, bought couches for the school library, and much more.

Tickets include Mediterranean heavy appetizers and a special non-alcoholic mixed drink. The evening’s entertainment will include a performance by a WSHS student jazz ensemble. You will also have a chance to buy ceramic pieces by WSHS 3-D Art students and photographs by students in WSHS 2-D Art classes.

A silent auction will include dozens of gift cards and fun experiences from West Seattle businesses. And a live auction will feature a band-signed Pearl Jam show poster (above) inspired by Mark Twain‘s ‘The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn,’ a one-of-a-kind dinner at Canlis, an unforgettable date night at Pike Place, and more.

If you cannot attend, but would like to make a donation please go to https://wshsptsa.ejoinme.org/tickets2025.

Contact Paul Bugala (president@wshsptsa.org) with any questions.