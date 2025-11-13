PREVIEW: ‘Treasures and Treats’ sale at The Mount on Friday and Saturday

The holiday season is about to accelerate. Lots of special events in the next few days, including the “Treasures and Treats” sale at Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW; WSB sponsor) – here’s their announcement:

Celebrate the season with your Mount neighbors supporting a good cause!

You’re invited to Providence Mount St. Vincent’s ‘Treasures and Treats Holiday Sale and Bake Sale’! Join the fun and discover unique gifts and delicious treats while supporting The Mount in their renovation of their cafeteria into a welcoming bistro for their residents.

November 14th and 15th

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: 4831 35th Ave SW — in The Mount’s Front Lobby

The Mount’s Emilie’s Treasures Thrift Shop will also be open extended hours this week, through November 15th, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily — perfect for finding gently used treasures for everyone on your Christmas list.

Calling All Bakers!

Want to help in a different way? Donate nut-free, individually wrapped baked goods ahead of the sale at the Volunteer Services office (1st floor). Your tasty treats will make the bake sale even better!

Bring your friends and family, shop for a great cause, and spread holiday cheer. Together, we’ll make the Bistro Campaign a success and kick off the season with joy.