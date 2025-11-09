WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle High School production of ‘The Crucible’ opens Thursday

(Dress-rehearsal photos by teacher Daniel Wiener)

Arthur Miller‘s play “The Crucible” is 72 years old, and as relevant now as when he wrote it in 1953. It’s the latest student theater production at West Seattle High School, opening this Thursday – here’s the announcement:

We would like to invite you to West Seattle High School’s production of “The Crucible,” written by Arthur Miller and directed by Allison Irvine.

This play, written in 1953 as an “act of desperation” against the rise of McCarthyism and anti-Communist fears in the United States, tells a fictionalized story of the Salem Witch Trials. Throughout it we see the dangers inherent in a theocratic society where isolation and harsh expectations break down trust between neighbors. The show reminds us of the necessity of standing up for the civil rights of ourselves and others and refusing to go along with a crowd that demands bloodshed and revenge. Our students have been incredibly devoted to the hard work of this piece for the past two months and we are excited to share it with the community!

“The Crucible” runs November 13-15 & 20-22 at the West Seattle High School theater. All performances begin at 7:30 pm. Production information and ticket info are available at wsmusicanddrama.org