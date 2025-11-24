GIVING: The Christmas People hope for thousands of home-baked cookies against this year

(Reader photo, 2024: Some of the cookies Andrea & kids baked)

If you love to bake, The Christmas People‘s annual cookie-donation drive is your time to shine, and it’ll happen again this year. Here’s the announcemnt we received from The Christmas People:

Home-baked cookies are needed this year for the 18 shelters, centers, camps we serve during Christmas Week.

West Seattle Co-Working, 9030 35th Avenue SW will again accept cookies, Monday, Dec. 22, Tuesday, Dec. 23 and

Wednesday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No special packaging is necessary. Cookies may also be dropped off

at Artisan Community Kitchen, 10836 E. Marginal Way S., Tukwila, Monday through Thursday, Dec. 21-25. Please label any cookies withnuts, peanut butter, gluten free, etc. Cookies may be frozen. Contact Fred Hutchinson, co-founder, at 206-719-4979 or pialley@jps.net

We’ll of course remind you when this gets closer, too.