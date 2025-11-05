West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

ELECTION RESULTS: Here’s the second round

November 5, 2025 3:42 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
3:42 PM: Just in – the second round of election results. First, here’s the latest in the Seattle Mayor’s race, with Harrell adding a point to his lead:

SEATTLE MAYOR
Bruce Harrell* – 73,883 – 53.84%
Katie Wilson – 62,700 – 45.69%

Next, the closest major race, King County Executive.

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Girmay Zahilay – 160,021 – 50.56%
Claudia Balducci – 152,455 – 48.17%

The candidates are both County Councilmembers; Zahilay has added to his election-night lead over Balducci. Checking other races next… Note that many ballots remain to be counted; in the first round of results, 20.26% of King County ballots had been counted, while in today’s second round, it’s up to 24.05%. The ballot-return stats, meantime, have 32.2% of ballots received, and more are doubtless making their way in via USPS.

4:20 PM: No changes in other races on your ballot. We should note that five incumbents went unopposed, so they’ve all won: 34th District State Senator Emily Alvarado, State House Rep. #1 Brianna Thomas, Seattle Port Commissioners (a countywide vote) Ryan Calkins, Hamdi Mohamed, and Toshiko Grace Hasegawa. Next round of results will be out tomorrow afternoon.

4 Replies to "ELECTION RESULTS: Here's the second round"

  • K November 5, 2025 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    My god voters in this city are gullible.

    • KT November 5, 2025 (4:29 pm)
      Reply

      Only 45% of them, the other 55% are apathetic and didn’t vote.

  • M November 5, 2025 (4:10 pm)
    Reply

    How often are the ballot drops? Will the next one not be until tomorrow? 

    • WSB November 5, 2025 (4:11 pm)
      Reply

      Every weekday afternoon until the election is certified. Times vary – they aim for 4 but could be earlier, as it was today.

Leave a reply

