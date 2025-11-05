ELECTION RESULTS: Here’s the second round

3:42 PM: Just in – the second round of election results. First, here’s the latest in the Seattle Mayor’s race, with Harrell adding a point to his lead:

SEATTLE MAYOR

Bruce Harrell* – 73,883 – 53.84%

Katie Wilson – 62,700 – 45.69%

Next, the closest major race, King County Executive.

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Girmay Zahilay – 160,021 – 50.56%

Claudia Balducci – 152,455 – 48.17%

The candidates are both County Councilmembers; Zahilay has added to his election-night lead over Balducci. Checking other races next… Note that many ballots remain to be counted; in the first round of results, 20.26% of King County ballots had been counted, while in today’s second round, it’s up to 24.05%. The ballot-return stats, meantime, have 32.2% of ballots received, and more are doubtless making their way in via USPS.

4:20 PM: No changes in other races on your ballot. We should note that five incumbents went unopposed, so they’ve all won: 34th District State Senator Emily Alvarado, State House Rep. #1 Brianna Thomas, Seattle Port Commissioners (a countywide vote) Ryan Calkins, Hamdi Mohamed, and Toshiko Grace Hasegawa. Next round of results will be out tomorrow afternoon.