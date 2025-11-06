ELECTION RESULTS: In third round, Harrell-Wilson gap narrows

In the third round of results from Tuesday’s election, the gap between Bruce Harrell and Katie Wilson has narrowed; she was eight points back yesterday, now just under six points:

SEATTLE MAYOR

Bruce Harrell* – 91,263 – 52.64%

Katie Wilson – 81,355 – 46.93%

This is with just under 35 percent of Seattle ballots (175,739) counted; the ballot-return stats now show 54 percent of Seattle ballots received (277,120), so there are 101,000+ remaining to be tallied.

In the King County Executive race, Girmay Zahilay‘s lead over Claudia Balducci has widened:

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Girmay Zahilay – 202,623 – 51.73%

Claudia Balducci – 184,304 – 47.05%

In this race, 29 percent of King County ballots have been counted, with just under 45 percent received. … Next results report, Friday afternoon.