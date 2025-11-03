ELECTION 2025: Less than a day and a half to vote!

(Photo sent by Amy)

Members of West Seattle Indivisible were out sign-waving this morning on the SW Andover pedestrian/bicycle overpass near the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge, not for any candidate(s), but just to encourage people to vote, and we’re told they are planning to be on the Delridge foot/bike overpass at day’s end. With general-election voting ending in just a day and a half, King County Elections says they’re just now processing ballots picked up over the weekend, so the return stats haven’t risen much, but KCE spokesperson Halei Watkins tells WSB, “I was just upstairs and saw that we have lots of full bins coming in from drop boxes as well so I would expect that number to keep creeping up at a decent pace throughout the afternoon and processing ends at 6 pm. For turnout, we’re trending just a point or two behind where we would expect to be and are seeing very busy drop boxes even so far today. So fingers crossed we’ll meet or beat that 45%!” Meantime, 8 pm Tuesday (tomorrow) remains the deadline for getting your ballot into one of those KC Elections drop boxes. Can’t find or accidentally tossed your ballot? Here’s how to get a last-minute replacement!