Need school supplies? 1World1Sky Backpack Bash on Friday

This is the fourth year that the nonprofit 1World1Sky is giving away hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to local kids who need them – and it’s happening during a free celebration. This year, it’s in South Park – here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

1World1Sky is excited to host its 4th annual “Backpack for Kids: Summer Bash” on Friday, August 14, from 3:00–6:00 PM at South Park Community Center.

(2023 photo courtesy 1World1Sky)

The Back-to-School celebration will feature a giveaway of more than 400 backpacks filled with essential school supplies, including supplies for middle and high school students. Families can also enjoy an afternoon of BBQ provided by the Seattle Police Department, games, inflatables, a live DJ, a snow-cone truck, and more!

The event is made possible through the generous support of the Seattle Police Department (SPD), GHB Windows, Operation Engage, and other valued community partners and donors.

Students and families from kindergarten through high school are invited to join us as we celebrate the end of summer and kick off a new school year with fun, community, and support!