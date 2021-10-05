FOLLOWUP: Construction delayed on Andover pedestrian/bike overpass

(August reader photo, sent by Darin)

Back when SDOT closed the Andover pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the west end of the West Seattle Bridge two months ago, citing community-safety concerns among other things, they noted that the bridge would be closing soon for its seismic retrofit anyway. That construction was expected to start in September. So, now that September’s over, we wondered why the project hadn’t started yet. The reply from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

We will start construction as soon as we receive the necessary materials. We ordered the equipment but still have not been given an exact delivery estimate from our supplier. Unfortunately, the kinds of transportation equipment and building materials necessary for this project have been subject to the same global supply chain issues which have affected many different kinds of industries. Once we know a target date of when construction will start, we will let you know.

Once that $1.9 million project starts, it’s expected to last about three months.