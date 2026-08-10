Community conversation about High Point safety and gun violence next week

As reported here early this morning, our area’s first homicide victim in more than a year ad a half was a 28-year-old man shot in High Point; our area’s previous homicide victim was a 15-year-old boy shot in High Point. Between those two deadly shootings, there have been not only shootings with physical injuries, but also incidents with damage and/or close calls that have terrified residents. Even before today’s murder, a community event was planned in High Point next week to address gun violence, “It Takes a Village,” hosted by DNDA in collaboration with other organizations – here’s the announcement they sent us today:

It Takes a Village will occur August 18th, 5:00-7:30 pm, at Neighborhood House in High Point. It Takes a Village is a community seminar presented in collaboration with the Seattle Housing Authority, Seattle Police Department, and Seattle Public Schools. The event will feature a presentation by Fahima Mohamed, DNDA’s High Point Youth Coordinator, highlighting findings from surveys of local youth and parents/caregivers about the impact of gun violence in the neighborhood. Following the presentation, representatives from participating organizations will take part in a panel discussion, providing an opportunity for community members to ask questions, share concerns, and learn about available resources and support services. To conclude the evening on a positive note, attendees will be invited to enjoy ice cream and participate in a basketball dunk competition, helping bring the community together after a conversation on an important and challenging topic.

Neighborhood House is at 6400 Sylvan Way SW. To RSVP for this event, go here.

P.S. This is separate from the SPD-hosted “Our City, Our Safety” meeting this Wednesday (August 12), 6 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), but some of the same issues will likely be discussed there too.