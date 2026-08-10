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Community conversation about High Point safety and gun violence next week

August 10, 2026 11:56 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

As reported here early this morning, our area’s first homicide victim in more than a year ad a half was a 28-year-old man shot in High Point; our area’s previous homicide victim was a 15-year-old boy shot in High Point. Between those two deadly shootings, there have been not only shootings with physical injuries, but also incidents with damage and/or close calls that have terrified residents. Even before today’s murder, a community event was planned in High Point next week to address gun violence, “It Takes a Village,” hosted by DNDA in collaboration with other organizations – here’s the announcement they sent us today:

It Takes a Village will occur August 18th, 5:00-7:30 pm, at Neighborhood House in High Point.

It Takes a Village is a community seminar presented in collaboration with the Seattle Housing Authority, Seattle Police Department, and Seattle Public Schools. The event will feature a presentation by Fahima Mohamed, DNDA’s High Point Youth Coordinator, highlighting findings from surveys of local youth and parents/caregivers about the impact of gun violence in the neighborhood.

Following the presentation, representatives from participating organizations will take part in a panel discussion, providing an opportunity for community members to ask questions, share concerns, and learn about available resources and support services.

To conclude the evening on a positive note, attendees will be invited to enjoy ice cream and participate in a basketball dunk competition, helping bring the community together after a conversation on an important and challenging topic.

Neighborhood House is at 6400 Sylvan Way SW. To RSVP for this event, go here.

P.S. This is separate from the SPD-hosted Our City, Our Safety” meeting this Wednesday (August 12), 6 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), but some of the same issues will likely be discussed there too.

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3 Replies to "Community conversation about High Point safety and gun violence next week"

  • West Seattle resident August 10, 2026 (2:34 pm)
    Reply

    There will be some that say we need more police officers but that’s a defense move and it’s hard to be exactly where the gun fire is at any given moment    Baltimore’s strategy reduced gun violence in their city and we should look at them for guidanceLook up Baltimores program on Group Violence Reduction “This strategy follows a strict process:Direct Call-Ins: High-risk individuals are called into meetings with law enforcement, community elders, and social workers.The Ultimatum: They are told clearly that the shooting must stop. If their group commits another murder, the entire group faces immediate, coordinated federal and local prosecution.The Help: Simultaneously, they are offered an immediate way out, including emergency housing, stipends, education, and employment help.Success Rate: Over 91.5% of GVRS participants have not been revictimized or re-involved in shootings after enrolling.”

    • K August 10, 2026 (3:58 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you for bringing that up.  There are numerous studies showing that giving poor people a little money, housing, support has a far bigger impact on reducing crime than giving cops lots of money.  Youth crime is disproportionately on this rise, and that trend holds up state-wide.  We need to get to the root of issues instead of being reactionary if we want to make our communities safer.

  • Yuppers August 10, 2026 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    Yes,we need more studies, research And conversations and meetings to solve this gun violence issue when the solution is more officers and security cameras.

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