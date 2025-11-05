UPDATE: About the emergency response at Delridge/Andover

3:28 PM: A few people have asked about the sizable police/fire response at Delridge/Andover. Radio communication indicated police were dealing with a combative person in crisis, and they called for SFD help so he could be taken to Harborview Medical Center for emergency behavioral-health care.

4:27 PM: We went back to re-listen to incident audio, and what happened, according to police and dispatch, is that an officer who was transporting someone in custody wound up in contact with the person in crisis, who was trying to get into his patrol car, so first the officer called for SPD backup, and then medical help.