WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Fire Safety Fair at Station 32

(WSB photos)

Also in The Triangle, Seattle Fire Station 32 opened to community members for two hours this afternoon, hosting a Fire Safety Fair. It wasn’t just a chance to learn about fire prevention – it was also a chance to be reminded that firefighters spend more of their time on medical calls than actual fires:

“Hands-only CPR” demonstrations were part of the fair. SFD teaches CPR classes for community members periodically.

Station 32 is home to West Seattle’s biggest lineup of vehicles – Ladder 11, Medic 32, and Engine 32: