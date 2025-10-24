WEEKEND PREVIEW: Fauntleroy salmon welcome is on for Sunday, rain or shine!

(WSB photo, 2023 salmon welcome)

After watching the forecast for days, Fauntleroy Watershed volunteers have decided to go ahead with what might be an abbreviated – yet spirited as always – community salmon-welcoming gathering on Sunday. From Judy Pickens:

With an atmospheric river poised to flush pollutants out of Fauntleroy Creek this weekend, the annual drumming on Sunday afternoon will sweeten the invitation for spawners to come in from the cove.

Salmon lovers are a hearty bunch, willing to put up with a little or a lot of rain to give our coho a spirited welcome. Those with drums or other instruments can be under cover for what may be an abbreviated program starting at 4 pm Sunday near the fish-ladder viewpoint (SW Director & upper Fauntleroy Way SW). The sound of drumming will draw you down to creek level.

The drumming will kick off Salmon Watch 2025. Two dozen volunteers will be checking the lower creek daily to document the number and condition of the coho that come in (last year they counted a record 347).