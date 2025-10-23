Our list for your awaiting-the-rain West Seattle Thursday

(Schmitz Preserve Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today/tonight/days and weeks ahead):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

DROP-IN COWORK HANGOUT AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a couple hours! New weekly casual coworking hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Fall is a perfect time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Art is on display throughout Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: 10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas, with Venezuelan cuisine.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WEST SEATTLE HS FOOTBALL & SENIOR NIGHT: As previewed yesterday, the original plan has changed and the West Seattle HS football team will play its Senior Night game tonight vs. O’Dea at West Seattle Stadium (4470 35th SW). Football ceremony at 6 pm, game at 7 pm, cheer and band seniors honored at halftime.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now leaving from Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Prefer to walk? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with Jenn Green, 8 pm.

