HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big changes make West Seattle HS Senior Night a ‘huge game’ Thursday

(Photo by Dave Estep)

When the West Seattle High School Wildcats take the field Thursday night for the game that includes the Senior Night celebration for football, cheer, and band, it won’t be at their home field, Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. And it won’t be against the originally scheduled opponent, either. They’re now scheduled to play O’Dea at West Seattle Stadium (4470 35th SW) at 7 pm Thursday. Thanks to parent Allison for circulating word of the changes – which also include plans for the football seniors to be recognized with a pre-game ceremony, at 6 pm, and the cheer and band seniors to be recognized at halftime. It’s not only WSHS’s senior night, it’s a “huge game” because it’s also a matchup of the top two teams in the Metro League – West Seattle is undefeated; O’Dea has only one loss, against a non-conference opponent, and this is scheduled as their Senior Night too (WS Stadium is their home field). Allison says they’re hoping to fill the stands for the Wildcats – you can buy your ticket with cash at the stadium or online in advance.