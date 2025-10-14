New dates for two projects at Fauntleroy ferry terminal

That’s a new Washington State Ferries rendering of what the signalized intersection at the Fauntleroy Way ferry-dock entrance/exit will look like. A WSF update sent in advance of today’s systemwide meetings (1 and 6 pm online) and tomorrow’s final meeting of the Community Advisory Group for the terminal project (6 pm Wednesday, online) also reveals intersection construction has been moved to a later date; WSF had been talking about building the intersection this fall, but now they’re saying it’ll be in the spring. The WSF update also includes a date range for the terminal-replacement construction, previously loosely described as late this decade; now they project construction will start in 2028 and conclude in time to open the new dock/terminal in 2031. The update also recaps the WSF choice of a larger footprint for the new dock, potentially holding almost twice as many vehicles (up to 155) as the current one (80).