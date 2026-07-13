READER REPORT: Suspected stalking

This report is from Patricia:

This person was stalking two women who were unaware at 9:15 AM this morning. (Leering and pacing their movements, Example, they stopped, he stops, they go faster, he walks faster.) They were alerted and he became agitated. He got on the bus at Admiral in California heading south. Just want folks to be aware, especially women and young girls. Please be aware of your surroundings.

She sent a photo of the person, which you can see here if you choose to click (note that he is making a lewd geature, so view at your own risk). SPD report # is 26-204268.