Ridge 2 River questions (for you!), Reconnect South Park ideas, police stats @ HPAC’s October gathering

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

From trails through the greenbelt to connections across the blacktop, HPAC‘s first fall meeting covered a lot of ground. The community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge gathered at Delridge Library this past Wednesday night.

POLICE UPDATES: These updates usually start community-coalition meetings, with rotating representatives from the department, this time Community Service Officers. The year-to-date stats they brought for all of the Southwest Precinct were the same ones we’ve reported in coverage of other recent West Seattle community meetings; for Highland Park specifically, shootings, burglaries, motor-vehicle thefts, and thefts in general are down, robberies, aggravated assaults, rapes, and arsons are up, and there’ve been no homicides so far this year (same as at this point last year).

There was some discussion of the new SPD directive to report parking violations by phone rather than via the Find It Fix It app. The point seems to be that SPD wants these reports to come in in real time, rather than in a system where they might not be seen for a day or two. That led to a discussion of encampment concerns and potential new parking restrictions, including a growing encampment at the bottom of Highland Park Way hill. Perhaps the greenbelt gate could be closed at night? was the question. (Nobody from Seattle Parks was there, so that’ll have to be brought up in another way.) There were also concerns about fires in the area; one response from last Monday was mentioned, in the 6700 block of West Marginal Way (categorized as “rubbish fire” but no other info available).

RIDGE 2 RIVER: Speaking of the greenbelt, this organization currently has a survey open to help determine where trails should go in the West Duwamish Greenbelt, the city’s longest contiguous stretch of forest, mostly running through eastern West Seattle. Paul spoke; he explained that his group has a “broader definition of the WDG than the city does.” Yes, the WDG already has some trails; Paul noted that sibling organization West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails has mapped current trails but they’re mostly unplanned, uncoordinated, given that it “over time developed this network of trails which is fun to explore but it’s an adhoc process and not … the best system that could be there in terms of serving the community’s needs, environmental impact, etc. … If we were thinking about the greenbelt holistically,” something different would be created. They’re in the midst of a two-year process to determine that.

Where do people want to go? How do they want to get there? How can they avoid geologically unstable areas? In addition to community input, they’re also launching an expert analysis of the greenbelt. And they’re mapping destinations like həʔapus Village Park and Shoreline Habitat, Westcrest Park, Riverview Playfield, although “we don’t know if people would really use trails to get to those places.” Could there be a spine trail that would get you to almost anywhere in the greenbelt? Current phase, bottom line, information gathering, “and then out of that we’re going to develop some alternatives for different levels of greenbelt improvements” and they’ll have some community meetings for input, then a city process, and probably around early 2027 they’ll have a “preferred alterntive.”

They really want people to take the survey – only 200 have so far – it’s a long survey but Paul said they’re “fun questions.” If you can, go walk in the greenbelt and then take the survey! WDGT has monthly hikes if you want to go with a group – they have two more, in October 18 (from Pathfinder K-8) and November 15 (from the north end of the South Seattle College campus), before winter. The survey will be open until they get enough responses, so probably at least a couple more months. They’re doing in-person outreach too, including tabling at last Saturday’s West Seattle Ecology Fair.

RECONNECT SOUTH PARK: Maria and Jorge were there from the organization exploring the idea of reconnecting the community torn apart by Highway 99; she gave the backstory. They’re currently looking at the “reroute and reclaim” option. She noted she’s never been able to look at the highway the same way since learning it covers what was once a fertile valley where abundant food was grown. People who live by it now live 11 years less on average than others – not just because of the highway, but that’s a large contributor. She explained the state provided funding for them to do a community study and technical analysis. “The highway created 22 dead-end streets in South Park,” Maria said. And of course there’d be a question of where the truck traffic goes. The project has been under way for three years. Before turning it over to Jorge, Maria stressed, “We’re not anywhere near design – this round is about identifying an option and taking a look at whether it’s possible. This is about what we’re leaving for our kids. We all have to look ahead and not just think about us right now.”

Of the possibilities suggested so far, Jorge said the Reroute and Reclaim option would eliminate the freeway. “That could create 2700 new jobs, would reduce South Park traffic by 64 percent.” Second and third options are similar – the highway would turn into a boulevard, like Delridge. 25 percent less traffic or 47 percent less traffic. All the reclaimed land would be available for new housing and parks. The last option is “bridges and trails,” with the highway staying the same but adding community connections “on both sides.” Maria pointed out that the big clover-leaf intersection would be removed.

To some, this may all sound like an impossible dream or foolish venture, but: “We can be bold,” Maria exhorted. Supporters are certain it would increase safety, business, communication. She said they’ve gotten youth involved with this too, including the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps. If you’re interested in finding out more or even pitching in to help, volunteers@reconnectsouthpark.org is the email address.

NEXT MEETING: HPAC is planning to meet at the Southwest Library next month; October 22, since the fourth Wednesday is their usual meeting night. Watch hpaction.org for updates.