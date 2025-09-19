Parking complaint? Starting today, don’t use Find It Fix It

(WSB file photo)

Earlier this week, a WSB reader reported getting a message on Find It Fix It saying that the app can no longer be used for reporting parking complaints – those have to be called in. We’ve been trying for a few days to get more information from SPD, since Parking Enforcement is part of the department. While waiting, we’ve just received the memo sent to various groups around the city by the Parking Enforcement manager (CSR would stand for the city’s Customer Service Requests):

As of about mid-day 9/19 (sorry, that is the timeframe the CSR team gave me):

Parking Enforcement will no longer be doing customer service requests (CSR) for parking complaints via Find it Fix it (Abandoned vehicle CSR will remain via Find it fix it).

The intention is to improve safety, reduce response times, and eliminate the calls that are no longer relevant.

All calls requiring a Parking Enforcement response except abandoned vehicles should be referred to the care non-emergency line (206) 625-5011 #8.

They will then dispatch us to the call.

Abandoned Vehicles can still be reported to Find it Fix it as that process remains unchanged.

Clayton Harrington #9735

Parking Enforcement Manager