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9/11, a quarter-century later: Seen at Alki Statue of Liberty

September 11, 2026 10:19 am
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 |   Alki Statue of Liberty | West Seattle news

(WSB photo)

Another sight on this 25th anniversary of 9/11: As of about an hour ago, one bouquet, with a small American flag, had been placed by the Alki Statue of Liberty. The statue, a decade and a half before it was recast and surrounded with a plaza in 2007-2008, was a gathering point after 9/11 – candles and luminarias stretched along the promenade. In 2013, the gallery Alki Arts – located at the beach back then – hosted an exhibit with many of the bags that held candles and were marked with messages (here’s our coverage). A sample of that memorabilia – and the pre-recast statue – are part of the new Beyond Alki” exhibit at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens), which you can visit today until 4 pm.

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