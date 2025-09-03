Here’s our list for September’s first West Seattle Wednesday

(The Brothers at sunset, photo sent by Betsy)

Quick reminders about what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ADMIRAL CVS: Today is the day the former Admiral Bartell Drugs is scheduled to reopen as a CVS drugstore.

WESTWOOD VILLAGE PANDA EXPRESS: Today is scheduled as a “soft open” for the new Panda Express at Westwood Village.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

AQUATICS REMINDER: Since this is our first full list this week, one reminder that sprayparks and wading pools are now closed for the season. Colman Pool is closed today but has two postseason weekends ahead.

NO AMERICAN MAH JONGG TODAY: Afternoon meetups are on hold until The Missing Piece reopens in its new West Seattle Junction location.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix that broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: 6 pm, “Nova” is this month’s book. Club meets at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Rhythm & Roots Night at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

FREE ART CLASS: 6 pm, pay what you can, all levels invited to explore watercolors at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

FREE QI-GONG CLASS: 6 pm, register here and meet at south Lincoln Park lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: An energetic way to enjoy your evening – join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

LISTENING PARTY: Big Thief/Double Infinity – hear it early at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: You can be in the spotlight – 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SALSA & BACHATA CLASS: Open-level class with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW), 8 pm.

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!