West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

65℉

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: The definitive word on when Panda Express is opening at Westwood Village

September 2, 2025 8:37 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants | Westwood

12 years after Panda Express first considered Westwood Village, and two years after they got serious about it, the fast-American-Chinese-food chain is finally hours away from opening. We heard tonight from their PR team and it seems both this banner …

… and the Thursday grand-opening announcement are correct. The compamy says the WWV Panda Express is soft-opening tomorrow (Wednesday, September 3) and having the gala grand opening on Thursday (ribbon-cutting, T-shirts for the first 88 in line, music from the Japanese taiko-drum band Inochi Taiko). Ongoing hours will be 10:30 am to 10 pm.

P.S. If you’re not a frequent WWV visitor and don’t know this offhand – PE is just north of the QFC, on the east side of the center, where Pet Pros used to be.

Share This

2 Replies to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: The definitive word on when Panda Express is opening at Westwood Village"

  • Bill#1 September 2, 2025 (8:47 pm)
    Reply

    So — clear it up please — what times are the “soft opening” and the “real opening” happening — AND which opening are the tee shirts handed out?

    • WSB September 2, 2025 (9:12 pm)
      Reply

      If you click to see the flyer, T-shirts, ribboncutting, all that, is Thursday starting at 9:30. Tomorrow’s soft open should be the regular 10:30-10 hours.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.