BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: The definitive word on when Panda Express is opening at Westwood Village

12 years after Panda Express first considered Westwood Village, and two years after they got serious about it, the fast-American-Chinese-food chain is finally hours away from opening. We heard tonight from their PR team and it seems both this banner …

… and the Thursday grand-opening announcement are correct. The compamy says the WWV Panda Express is soft-opening tomorrow (Wednesday, September 3) and having the gala grand opening on Thursday (ribbon-cutting, T-shirts for the first 88 in line, music from the Japanese taiko-drum band Inochi Taiko). Ongoing hours will be 10:30 am to 10 pm.

P.S. If you’re not a frequent WWV visitor and don’t know this offhand – PE is just north of the QFC, on the east side of the center, where Pet Pros used to be.