Also new in The Junction: Added all-way stop

Note the “all-way” on that stop sign. That’s the new status of Oregon/44th in The Junction. A texter tipped us about it this evening, saying they “almost drove through it” (and we saw someone else do that shortly after we snapped the pic). Many of the added all-way stops recently have been along routes to schools; we’ll check with SDOT tomorrow to see if that’s the rationale for this one (Tilden School [WSB sponsor], Hope Lutheran, and Holy Rosary are within several blocks, and Genesee Hill Elementary is a bit further) or something else.