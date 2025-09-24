West Seattle, Washington

24 Wednesday

55℉

Also new in The Junction: Added all-way stop

September 24, 2025 9:16 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Note the “all-way” on that stop sign. That’s the new status of Oregon/44th in The Junction. A texter tipped us about it this evening, saying they “almost drove through it” (and we saw someone else do that shortly after we snapped the pic). Many of the added all-way stops recently have been along routes to schools; we’ll check with SDOT tomorrow to see if that’s the rationale for this one (Tilden School [WSB sponsor], Hope Lutheran, and Holy Rosary are within several blocks, and Genesee Hill Elementary is a bit further) or something else.

Share This

7 Replies to "Also new in The Junction: Added all-way stop"

  • 1994 September 24, 2025 (9:27 pm)
    Reply

    No Turn On Red signs have been posted at the intersections of 35th & Barton, and 35th  & Roxbury. All 4 directions have the signs posted but many drivers have not noticed this BIG change. SDOT could have done a better job by affixing some bright orange diamonds on each side of the signs to better draw driver’s attention to the change. The sign northbound at 35th & Barton actually looks like Turn On Red because the word No is obscured by giant wires….again some orange things to alert drivers to this big change would be helpful.

    • WSB September 24, 2025 (9:31 pm)
      Reply

      Someone asked me if those were new and though that’s my area of town and I go through both relatively frequently, I couldn’t tell. I’ll add that to my inquiry with SDOT.

      • Nan September 24, 2025 (9:58 pm)
        Reply

        I drove through 35th and Barton when workers were adding the no turn on red signs. This was maybe two weeks ago. So, yes, that one at least is new.

    • K September 24, 2025 (9:45 pm)
      Reply

      Oh I’m so glad they added these! Hopefully more intersections will follow.

    • Azimuth September 24, 2025 (10:15 pm)
      Reply

      Unrelated but it made me think about at a different location, SDOT put no turn on red signs all along 1st Ave S from the train tracks overpass to E Marginal. I’m all for safety improvements but this decision is really weird. Those signs are routinely ignored and I understand why. I really wonder what’s going on at SDOT sometimes.

  • LoveIt September 24, 2025 (10:00 pm)
    Reply

    That’s great!

  • Azimuth September 24, 2025 (10:09 pm)
    Reply

    I almost got t-boned today but gotta give them some grace as this is new and it’s not marked as a change. SDOT really should have put some temporary warning signs or something.

    I do like the change, for what it’s worth.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.