Here’s our list for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

TWO DAYS TILL WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: Find the sale map (and a link to the printable list) here.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB LAUNCHES: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MEDICARE INFORMATION: 11 am at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), get your questions answered.

ONLINE HEALTH INFO WITH LOCAL DOCTOR: “Simple Steps to Prevent and Reverse Prediabetes with Dr. Cheri Wood” at 12:30 pm – our calendar listing has info on how to get the link and/or watch later.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: From the Metro League schedule for today – postseason baseball game for Chief Sealth International High School, 4 pm vs. Lindbergh at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s C Davis Texas Barbecue.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! On tonight’s West Seattle Book Club list, too, starting at 7.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB & WS RUNNER SHOPPING NIGHT: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run! After the run, nearby West Seattle Runner (2743 California; WSB sponsor) is opening the shop to Westies runners, with special discounts.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Tom Hutyler & High Cheese, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: At these locations starting at 7 pm, all around West Seattle and White Center – bring your own book, read, then chat if you want to (or don’t if you don’t).

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm, the community coalition for White Center and vicinity meets at North Highline Fire Station (1243 SW 112th), all welcome.

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: One of the newest West Seattle trivia nights! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7, music at 8 pm for Fire to Wolves, Harsh Reality (tribute to WEEN), $10 cover, all ages until 10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

COMEDY IN THE JUNCTION: Derek Steen is the headliner tonight at 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) is BYO Vinyl Night starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!