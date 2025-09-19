19 notes for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(WSB photo: End-of-summer blossoms, seen in Morgan Junction)

Here’s our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HELICOPTER DRILL: Reminder that 10 am-2 pm today is the first of two days you might see a Washington National Guard helicopter over southeast West Seattle, South Park, and/or White Center as part of a disaster drill with the city. (Added: A Black Hawk helicopter headed that way flew over us, eastbound, just a moment after we published this.)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 10 am with Natalia. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) features speaker Dr. Carrie Horwitch, president-elect of the Washington State Public Health Association.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 2 pm weekly meeting, with agenda items including regulating potentially predatory home-buying. Meeting is open to public comment both online and in person – the agenda explains how.

DOG SWIM TIME AT ARBOR HEIGHTS POOL: The annual “Dog Days of Summer” are back this week! Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) opens its pool for dogs-only swimming, right before it’s drained for the offseason cleaning. 4-7 pm daily through Friday this week plus noon-5 pm on Saturday. $5/session per dog or $20 for the whole week. (Here’s our story from day 1.)

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS girls face off at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 4:30 pm.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts “Unplugged: A Musical Gathering“ for acoustic instrumentalists and singers “of all stripes.” No cover, all ages.

UKULELE PLAYERS’ EVENING MEETUP: Once a month they gather in the evening, and tonight’s the night, 6 pm at Good Society (California/Lander).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG: Monthly meeting, 7 pm at the Admiral Hub (ex-church, 4320 SW Hill).

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: New classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four options for Tuesday night trivia – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!