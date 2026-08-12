VIDEO: ‘Everyone deserves to live.’ Bicycling-safety forum brings community calls for proactive action beyond Fauntleroy

(This morning, SW Wildwood site where Maridee Bonadea died. WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Two months after bicyclist Maridee Bonadea died on SW Wildwood Place a short distance uphill from the Fauntleroy ferry dock, SDOT reps promised last night that they’d initiate some changes within “a few weeks.”

The promise came during a public forum coordinated by the Fauntleroy Community Association, and while community members in attendance were glad to hear it, many said it wasn’t enough. Given that changes were recommended on this stretch of road at least six years ago – recommendations that went unheeded then – they urged the panel of city, state, and county officials to take proactive action elsewhere.

We recorded the entire forum, held at The Hall at Fauntleroy – here’s the video, followed by our summary:

The forum was moderated by FCA president Frank Immel and vice president Catherine Bailey:

Here’s the panel, with reps from SDOT, Washington State Ferries, Metro, Mayor Wilson’s office, and City Councilmember Rob Saka (who said he arrived late because of a marathon council meeting):

First to speak was Ms. Bonadea’s daughter Lani, who said, “I want to believe that you all care about making the streets safer …” but it was “disheartening” that nothing had been done yet, even with a mayoral resolution about bicycle safety the month before the collision.

She also said that while her mother was an amazing person who “did a lot for a lot of people,” that shouldn’t be the reason safety is improved – it should be done on behalf of everyone. “I don’t uderstand why that street has been allowed to function.”

The first panelist to speak was SDOT director Angela Brady, who said her department had a “new policy” for reviewing sites of fatal crashes (although there had been previous policies, we note from our coverage of recent incidents).

SDOT’s safety officer Venu Nemani also spoke about a “new process and policy,” including a semi-annual review of all walking and biking-related collisions in the city.

Then came some specifics for this site: Removing parking on the south side of that block of SW Wildwood (which would include the area where Ms. Bonadea was killed), a new all-way stop at Fauntleroy and Wildwood, and a bike lane. Nemani said SDOT is “working on the conceptual design” for this, and insisted, “We hear you” about wanting safety concerns to be addressed sooner rather than later. (The two-week promise for parking changes later drew a suggestion from a community member that the parking removal could be done overnight – “just put up A-boards.”)

Councilmember Saka spoke next, declaring “this is sobering stuff”:

He said he’s working on “traffic-safety legislation” that would take a broader look at related safety challenges, citing advocates’ request for more daylighting of intersections, side guards on trucks, and mandatory Vision Zero reviews.

Ms. Bonadea’s widow Laura then spoke.

Like her wife’s daughter, she said it’s not just that exceptional people like Maridee “deserve to live” – everyone does. Why wait for a fatal crash? She urged action on problems all over the city, including “bike lanes that suddenly end. SDOT “needs to be proactive, before (more) people die. “I want to see some action” – quickly, urgently, she said.

That’s when Nemani promised the parking removal would be done “in the next few weeks.”

Friends of Ms. Bonadea from the Rainbow Riders group reiterated that urgent action is called for, in other areas with safety challenges too.

Alex Hudson from the mayor’s office assured attendees that her boss wants fast action too.

Some of the problems that community members surfaced were beyond fast action, maybe beyond any action at all, like the declaration that the root issue here was “a ferry dock in the middle of a commmunity,” and no dedicated space for vehicles to line up, just curbspace shared with parked vehicles.

Dock-related concerns were addressed by the WSF reps, primarily via a reminder that a traffic signal is going in later this year where the dock meets Fauntleroy Way.

Other comments included an observation about who was not at the meeting – West Seattle community advocate Leslie Harris, noting she had recently retired from the legal profession, said the City Attorney and a “risk manager” should have been present, as incidents like this can not only lead to devastating loss of life, they can lead to multi-million-dollar lawsuits. She observed, “Sometimes litigatio is the only thing that moves bureaucracy – it won’t bring back people (but) will make things happen.”

The demand for action was echoed by numerous attendees. Related issues were surfaced as well, such as the need for enforcement of laws and rules that already exist. More known danger spots were described, including Beach Drive. Another repeated request: Keep the community in the loop as design concepts are developed and timelines are developed. SDOT promised they would. Director Brady also said the community’s help is needed to answer questions of, after parking removal and bike-lane installation, where would families pick up students that ride the ferries to and from Vashon schools?

There also were repeated calls for revisiting work that already had been done but was not acted on – like a 2020 report recommending removal of the Wildwood parking, and long-shelved projects like Fauntleroy Boulevard (in The Triangle). There were questions seeking to clarify processes – how do all the involved departments and agencies communicate? They already have “interagency meetings,” replied Brady.

Speakers made other requests – paint the curb red, once parking is removed; install boulders to reinforce borders with the curbspace; put in speed cushions before the curve onto Fauntleroy … the list went on. Beyond suggestions, the community’s role in what happens next was stressed, too. One speaker declared, “I see a community ready for action.’ And FCA president Immel closed out the meeting with a reminder that “as a volunteer organization, we need your help … we want to see change happen.”

WHAT’S NEXT: SDOT promised to communicate about how and when that change will happen; FCA promised to help circulate that information. And we’ll be following up too.