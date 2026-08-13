SATURDAY: Here’s how you can help your neighborhood be ready in case of catastrophe

The recent major earthquakes in Colombia and Venezuela have provided another reminder that one COULD happen here – so preparedness is vital. This Saturday in Morgan Junction, you can help eighborhood volunteers from all over West Seattle be ready by joining in a drill that’s linked to others citywide. Here’s the full explanation:

Imagine a magnitude 6.8 deep earthquake shakes Seattle during business hours (like the 2001 Nisqually Earthquake). More than 200 buildings are damaged and landslides are widespread. Residents are also dealing with hazardous material spills, several large fires, multiple breaks in water and sewer lines, and much of the city is without power. Volunteers from Seattle’s Emergency Hubs respond within hours; they meet up in their neighborhood gathering spot, pull out their gear, and start organizing neighbors.

The scenario above is what Hub volunteers train for but we need the public to help us test our skills. Show up at the following location [West Seattle is one of four citywide] and help us practice matching haves and needs within the community. Experience how neighbors can work together.

Saturday, August 15, from 10 am to 2 pm

Morgan Junction Park

6401 California Ave SW

The public is invited … to learn about the Hubs, to think about their personal preparations for a disaster, and to assist Hubs volunteers in putting their skills to work. “Please stop by. We can’t be sure our system will hold up in a real disaster without involvement from the public. Plus, we’re confident you’ll leave feeling better prepared to take care of your household and your community.” said Ann Forest, exercise coordinator.

The Seattle Emergency Hubs are a grassroots organization dating back to 2008; Hubs gather and share information and match needs and resources within the community in the event of a disaster. The Hubs are locations where neighbors and community members can gather to begin helping themselves before outside assistance arrives. Hubs are active in over 70 locations throughout the city of Seattle and they continue to grow and evolve. Visit seattleemergencyhubs.org for more information, including a map of Hub locations.