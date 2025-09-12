HELICOPTER ALERT: Seattle Fire Department/Washington National Guard disaster drill next week

Just got word of a disaster drill next week with a helicopter component that may draw notice over southeast West Seattle, South Park, and White Center. From Seattle Fire:

The Seattle Fire Department and Washington National Guard are conducting an aviation drill in the South Park/White Center area on (Tuesday-Wednesday) Sept. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of the drill is to practice rescue operations in the event a fire in a high-rise building or a natural disaster (such as an earthquake) were to occur. The community may see a National Guard helicopter circling in the area during the drill.

The Joint Training Facility (9401 Myers Way S.) will be involved. We noted a similar drill nine years ago.