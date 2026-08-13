TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, August 13, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The forecast is for eventual sunshine and a high in the upper 70s. Sunrise was at 6:02 am today; sunset will be at 8:24 pm.
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule, but a stop closure downtown scheduled to conclude today affects multiple West Seattle-bound buses – the southbound 3rd/Columbia stop, for Routes 21 56, 57, and 125, plus RapidRide C and H. Details here; the stop is expected to reopen by tonight.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.
Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes.
PREVIEW – WEEKEND CLOSURES
Reminders:
-Friday night overnight into Saturday morning, Highway 99 tunnel maintenance closure, both ways
-Early Saturday morning through late Sunday night, northbound First Ave. South Bridge repair closure
-All day Saturday, Alki Avenue SW closed between 57th and 61st SW for Alki Beach Pride
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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