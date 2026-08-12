WEST SEATTLE ART: Why a Junction mural is missing a piece

You’d have to closely contemplate the “Bank Day” mural on the north side of Chase at California/Oregon to realize what’s missing – a Nevada-shaped panel on its west edge is gone, showing a section of window instea. West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay tells WSB that Chase had to remove the mural panel because of damage – not vandalism, but water damage. She’s talking with them about their plan for restoring it. This is one of the “Murals of West Seattle” commissioned and installed 30+ years ago; regional muralist Bob Henry did restoration work on it in 2020.