West Seattle Art Walk, Words, Writers, Southwest Stories, much more for your Thursday!

Welcome to today’s edition of our daily list of what’s up around West Seattle, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Local sites are open – see our story for locations and other information.

(Look for floats like this – photo provided by WS Chamber of Commerce)

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 7 As noted here pre-hunt, no daily clues this year unless a float remains stubbornly unfound (and there HAVE been some clues as a result) – watch for the hand-blown floats all over West Seattle. As of midmorning today, 92 floats have been released and 58 have been found, according to the official website, which shows status when floats are found (provided the finder has used the special QR code). P.S. The floats were made by Avalon Glassworks before their retirement closure; the float hunt is co-presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association.

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Blood drive today at Bethany Community Church (8600 9th SW), 10 am-3 pm.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, plant sales featuring and supporting students’ work. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily splashing season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: The regular three Thursday pools will be open today – Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (noon-5:30 pm, 2700 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

NOURISHING MINDS: 1 pm service-learning opportunity at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

DROP-IN CHESS: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is sheduled today – youth under 18 can drop in 4-5:30 pm to play. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS – this week and every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) hosts a food truck. Tonight it’s Spice Waala.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Second Thursdays, venues all over the peninsula are hosting artists; some have food and drink specials too. Here’s the interactive map – click a venue to see what’s happening there. Here are two locations that have sent us listings to make sure you know they’re participating this month:

–West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) – Marcia Bruno‘s vintage jewelry!

–Zelda Zonk (2210 California SW)

Art Walk hours at most participating venues are 5 pm-8 pm.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks – you can take some home too. Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle. Also stop in for tonight’s Art Walk, featuring the West Seattle Art Tour preview.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online speaker series presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, this month featuring Edward Echtle on “Southeast Asian Refugees Finding Home in Washington.” Our calendar listing has details as well as the registration link.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run, with a track-workout alternative.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Carrie Clark and the Lonesome Lovers, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm trivia at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight, at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) featuring DJ Supreme La Rock starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to closing time, time tosing! (9454 Delridge Way SW)

LATE-NIGHT LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 11:30 pm, hear the new release by Phoebe Bridgers, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview list? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!