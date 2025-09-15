Canine swim time! Dog Days of Summer arrive at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club

By Torin Record-Sand

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The “dog days of summer” have arrived at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club! They’ll have hours available at their pool every day this week until Saturday the 12th for you to bring your canine companion to cool off during their “Dog Days” event. (An especially good idea tomorrow, with the high being forecast near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.) We stopped by briefly today to take some pictures of Day 1 participants:

Above is Sona, around 7 years old. Below is Nala, around 5 ½ years old (notably, her owners told us this marks her 4th year of attendance!)

And below is Sasha, around 2 ½ years old, here for her second year in a row

This event is the only fundraiser for the club every year, with proceeds going to help their youth swim teams, as well as general pool maintenance. In past years, contributions from the public have allowed them to purchase crucial items such as a set of new kickboards and poolside clocks for swim meets.

This year marks the 10th anniversary for “Dog Days,” which started in 2012 and took two years off for the pandemic, starting back up in 2022. The event also marks the end of the pool’s season, as they’ll move into maintenance until next spring after “Dog Days” concludes.

Attendance today was strong, with pool manager Blake telling us that around 25 dogs had already came throughout the day by 5 PM.

If you and your dog are looking to have some fun in the sun, you have five more chances this week. Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) will be open to the general public for “Dog Days,” with weekday hours of 4 to 7 PM, and 12 to 5 PM on Saturday. The cost is $5 per dog per day, and $20 for a week-long pass. If you’d just like to come by and see the dogs, it’s free.