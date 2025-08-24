WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 24 notes

(Saturday sunset behind Mt. Jupiter, photographed by Dan Ciske)

Good morning – here are our notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE CONTINUES; The low bridge is closed for repairs, as announced here, expected to reopen by 10 pm tonight.

‘BEND IT LIKE BOOKER’ CONCLUDES: Started 10 am Saturday, continues until 11:15 am Sunday – 25 hours of stories, conversations, and community, convened by the 34th District Democrats at the Machinists Union Hall in southwest South Park (9125 15th Place South) – here’s our preview; here’s a list of some of the participants. Tickets $10; through that link, you can buy a ticket to watch online too.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, still the heart of summer produce season (stone fruit, berries, cherries, greens), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re at the market today, also 10 am-2 pm, if you have a garden question/challenge/etc. that would benefit from expert advice.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: While you’re in The Junction, visit the alley behind Carmilia’s boutique (4528 California SW) for food, music, and fun, “a neighborhood party!”, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

UKRAINIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY: 10:30 am rally at Alki Statue of Liberty, noon picnic at Alki Beach, as previewed here.

COZY GAMING SUNDAY: 11 am-5 pm at Fourth Emerald Games (upstairs at 4517 California SW), you’re invited to get out of the heat and play.

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, through Labor Day.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open today as its 7-day-a-week season continues for two more weeks – noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

WADING POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park,the wading pool is expected to be open, noon-7 pm.

FREE COMMUNITY PICNIC AND CONCERT: Admiral Church invites you to come enjoy a free hot-dog lunch at noon followed by a 1 pm concert on the lawn – all welcome; details in our calendar listing. (4320 SW Hill)

ATTENTION, NEW LAFAYETTE FAMILIES! Play date for incoming Lafayette Elementary kindergarteners and other new students, 2-4 pm at school playground. (California SW/SW Lander)

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Reminder, no more tours this year (as explained here).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

JAZZ AT TIM’S: 3-7 pm, 4th annual Jazz Renion with Reggie Goings and friends. (16th SW/SW 98th, White Center)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). This month’s title: “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (1967) by Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez.

FREE OUTDOOR YOGA: 5 pm at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4500 block Beach Drive SW) with Dragonfly.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 5 pm, featuring music by The Deftones. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could feature on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!