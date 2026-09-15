ORCAS: Will J-Pod get this far south today?

Orca enthusiasts have been closely monitoring the comings and goings of the Southern Residents in J-Pod for some days now, since their first seasonal visit to central Puget Sound. They haven’t been this far south yet, but there’s hope today because, Kersti Muul tells us, they were southbound, approaching West Point on the northwest edge of Elliott Bay. She says West Seattle researchers Mark and Maya Sears are with them (small red boat, in case you see it and wonder).