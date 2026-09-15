What you need to know about tsunamis: New date for West Seattle event

As noted here recently, the city is adding tsunami-safety signage in applicable areas, and launching a series of briefings so you can find out what you need to know. One was set for this Thursday (September 17) in West Seattle, but the date has changed to Thursday, October 1. Same time – 6 pm – and location – Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW); if you had RSVP’d, you’ve probably already gotten word of that, but if you hadn’t yet made up your mind about going, now you have more time to decide. There’s also a 5 pm online event the day before (September 30). Find out more here!