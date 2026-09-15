WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the police response near Lincoln Park

12:24 PM: For those wondering about the police response at (updated) Fauntleroy/Monroe by Lincoln Park – they were responding to reports of a “fight,” with one person possibly armed with what was described as a “metal stick.” They’ve taken one person into custody for investigation of assault; another person was reported injured but not seriously, and they were said to be declining an offer to call SFD medics. We’ll check back with SPD later for any info on the circumstances.

12:28 PM: Now an SFD crew is arriving in the area after all.