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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the police response near Lincoln Park

September 15, 2026 12:24 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

12:24 PM: For those wondering about the police response at (updated) Fauntleroy/Monroe by Lincoln Park – they were responding to reports of a “fight,” with one person possibly armed with what was described as a “metal stick.” They’ve taken one person into custody for investigation of assault; another person was reported injured but not seriously, and they were said to be declining an offer to call SFD medics. We’ll check back with SPD later for any info on the circumstances.

12:28 PM: Now an SFD crew is arriving in the area after all.

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2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the police response near Lincoln Park"

  • Actualperson September 15, 2026 (1:04 pm)
    Reply

    Any indication that these people knew each other? Or was this a random assault?

    • WSB September 15, 2026 (1:07 pm)
      Reply

      As noted above, I will be asking SPD for information on circumstances later, once the report is in.

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