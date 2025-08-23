SUNDAY: Ukrainian Independence Day rally, picnic planned on Alki

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Tomorrow (Sunday, August 24) is Ukrainian Independence Day. Not only has someone draped the Alki Statue of Liberty in the Ukrainian flag, the beach will see two related events tomorrow. A rally supporting Ukraine freedom, as Russian attacks continue, is planned for Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza 10:30 am-noon on Sunday. The organization sponsoring it, according to the announcement we received, is Ukraine Defense Support. Immediately afterward, starting at noon on the beach, the Ukrainian Association of Washington State plans a Ukraine Independence Day Celebration and Picnic, scheduled to continue until sunset.