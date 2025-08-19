‘Bend It Like Booker’ this weekend: 25 hours of ‘fighting back’ through stories

By Tracy Record

Rachel Glass didn’t know what to do.

Like many people she’d spoken to about the federal changes, cuts, contractions, orders in the past half-year, she felt scared and overwhelmed. She observed that people who felt the way she does were asking, what are the Democrats doing? How are they stepping up?

She realized, “We can’t leave it all to leaders – we have to do stuff too – we have to step out and start fighting back.”

So she took action. Glass is first vice chair of our area’s largest political organization, the 34th District Democrats, as well as chair of its Programs Committee. She decided to plan a program that could bring hope and information, restore some of the dignity she feels the Trump Administration has “taken away … everything is so cruel, so humiliating.” The program, she thought, could inspire and bolster courage and empathy.

This would take more than an hour. More than two hours. More than three hours.

Her program is going to span 25 hours.

“Bend It Like Booker” will start at 10 am Saturday (August 23) and run just past 11 am Sunday (August 24), at the Machinists Union Hall in South Park. The time span, and part of the title, are inspired, Glass explains, by New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker‘s 25-hour speech on the Senate floor last March 31-April 1, deemed the “longest individual floor speech ever delivered.” The “Bend It” part of the title is after the soccer movie “Bend It Like Beckham.”

“Bend It Like Booker” won’t be any one person’s marathon speech; Glass has dozens of speakers lined up. No open mic, but she doesn’t envision it as a passive audience-sits-and-listens event; she hopes those who attend will talk to each other, learn from each other, and enjoy music and food, “because we’re going to be up all night!” She knows many won’t be able, and/or won’t want to devote 25 hours to it, so “Bend It Like Booker” also will be streamed, so people can attend from anywhere. “Wherever you can, whenever you can, however you can!” Glass declares.

She feels that “celebrating who we are as a people” is “a way we can fight back – fight for our dignity and humanity.” The speakers will do that by telling their stories, she says, in the way that Sen. Booker spent his 25 hours telling the stories of hundreds of people. Glass also has been collecting stories that will be read during “Bend It Like Booker.” As for those telling their own stories, many on Glass’s speaker lineup are people you might not have heard of – see the names and topics here – there will be some well-known political leaders too, including state and local Democratic luminaries.

She’s tried to contact Sen. Booker to invite him too – at least to provide a video greeting – but hasn’t yet heard back. Hope springs eternal.”This is something bigger than all of us. … We’re going to stand together, find our courage and motivation.”

And, she says, learn from people whose experiences have parallels, like a couple that came here from Russia. And learn from those who’ve been directly impacted by federal cuts and changes already, like someone whose job at the Veterans Administration was cut.

They’re charging a $10 donation for either in-person or online donation, to cover costs. If you’re attending in person, the doors really will be open for the entire 25-hour span, whenever you want to show up; the hall is at 9125 15th Place S. [map].