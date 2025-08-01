CLOSURE ALERT: West Seattle low bridge closing to surface traffic August 23-24

The next low-bridge closure is set for the weekend of Saturday-Sunday, August 23-24. Here’s the announcement from SDOT:

The Spokane St Swing Bridge, commonly known as the low bridge, was built in 1991 and serves as a crucial link across the West Duwamish Waterway, especially for people walking, rolling, and biking. To keep the bridge reliably operating, starting August 23 and continuing through August 24, the low bridge will be closed for people driving, biking, rolling, and walking for about two days. During this time, crews will be repairing a part called a “manifold” on the turn cylinder that was installed in June. This turn cylinder manifold controls the flow of fluids within the turn cylinder, which helps manage how fast the bridge moves.

Work on this project, which includes other ongoing maintenance, is expected to continue throughout 2025.

Over the next year, additional short-term closures will be required as part of our ongoing preventative maintenance work on this bridge. That means that in the future, the low bridge will be closed again to people walking, biking, rolling, and driving.