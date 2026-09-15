FOLLOWUP: Paid street parking in The Junction and/or other changes? Here’s how SDOT says its survey (etc.) turned out

Thanks for the tip! SDOT has published a report on its recent survey and other outreach done as it reviews potential new parking restrictions – including paid street parking in The Junction. We first reported on the new review in July. It’s the first such review since one that ended in 2018 with a decision not to implement paid parking. A lot has changed about transportation since then, including the pandemic-fueled boom in food delivery, and the new review addresses results of that too.

To help shape draft recommendations expected by year’s end, SDOT offered an online survey and other means of outreach. We’ve pulled out a few slides to highlight; you can see the full slide deck here. It includes what they noted as Junction conditions in April, before announcing the review (you can also see detailed data here):

The questions did not include “would you support or oppose paid street parking?” The point of the survey was more to ask people about their experiences. Here’s info on how many replies they received:

They asked how people get to The Junction; more than two-thirds said they used cars, while the next most popular method of travel was walking:

Here’s how they summarized the replies:

Here’s how SDOT summarizes possible actions it can take:

And here’s what they’re doing next, with promises of another chance for feedback before they make a final decision:

Again, those are just some of the slides; see them all here. The 2018 parking review, last one before this, was in turn the first one since 2008-2009 (here’s how that turned out).