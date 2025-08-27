THURSDAY: Sound Transit Board to consider ‘guiding principles’ for potentially plan-changing Enterprise Initiative

When Sound Transit board members gather for their monthly meeting Thursday afternoon, one item on the agenda is of particular interest to those tracking the West Seattle light-rail plan: Another update on the in-development Enterprise Initiative. As we reported a month ago, this is now the name for the package of policies that ST expects will help it reshape ST3 next year, into something more affordable. That could mean changes for the West Seattle project, currently projected to cost $7 billion, far more than ST has budgeted.

At Thursday’s meeting the board will consider proposed “guiding principles” for the Enterprise Initiative, laid out in this document. It warns, “If the agency does not take proactive measures via this Enterprise Initiative, the ST3 program will become unaffordable, and we risk our ability to operate a dependable, resilient, and safe system.” Among other subsequent points, the principles charge CEO Dow Constantine with ” the goal of achieving a balanced and affordable long-range finance plan and a clear path to deliver the benefits of Sound Transit projects and services as quickly as possible.” It subsequently says. “The framework and its implementation will comply with the ST3 voter-approved ballot measure … and should plan for the following outputs: an updated System Plan, with modified capital and operating plans; an updated Long-Range Plan that looks beyond ST3; and a balanced and affordable long-range finance plan.” Then there are promises of “inclusive collaboration” and “transparent governance,” and a final section where you could read the most between the lines regarding where West Seattle fits in, as there is a reiteration of prioritizing completion of the system “spine” (which West Seattle is not on) and a nod to “fiscal integrity,” yet another indirect reminder of this project’s price tag. As of this writing, there’s also one proposed amendment, by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, primarily adding a goal of supporting future growth.

The meeting starts at 1:30 pm Thursday at ST headquarters, and you can attend in person or online, with public comment accepted both ways, as explained in the agenda document.